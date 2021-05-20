Inaugural Mental Health Action Day designed to improve mental wellbeing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday is the first-ever Mental health Action Day. It’s an important time to assess your own mental health and take action to make sure you’re supporting it.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, millions of people have discovered new mental health conditions and millions more have seen their existing challenges stretched almost to their capacity. Mental Health Action Day is all about making sure our community needs are met, and finding opportunities to build up some resilience.

Mental Health officials say it’s time to do more than raise awareness, we’re past that with more people now more comfortable with discussing mental health. Now it’s time to do something, pay attention to mental health: your own, your friends, your family’s. Also. to do something that makes you happy, that relieves stress, and take some of those people in your life along with you.

Taking action to improve your mental health will look different for everyone.

Alabama Department of Mental Health Commissioner Kim Boswell recorded a video explaining Mental Health Action Day and how to take part. Watch it here:

Learn more about Mental Health Action Day here: https://www.mentalhealthactionday.org/

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is an important resource in the fight for mental health. it serves as a 24/7 confidential support system for people of all ages. The number is 1-800-273-8255.

