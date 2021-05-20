Houston Academy softball sets sights on state title

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston Academy Raiders will soon join the party in Oxford.

Houston Academy making the trip up for the Class 3A state softball tournament for the first time since 2012. The Raiders open up play in the first round against the Beulah Bobcats and history is on HA’s side.

The two squads met in a tournament back in February with the raiders coming out victorious, giving this group a boost heading into round one.

“It’s super helpful because it’s kind of like a confidence booster,” said senior Mattie Havas. “Saying like hey we’ve beat them before early in the season. We’re so much better now. We’ve had so much more practice, so many more reps. So, that just makes us even more confident in knowing that we’re even better going into it and we beat them last time.”

“I mean I think confidence goes a long way for sure and I think we’re very confident against this team because we’ve seen them before and they threw their best at us and we were still able to be successful against them,” said senior Caley Caldwell. “So, I think confidence but also I’m very sound in how well prepared we are as a team and how well coached we are.”

First pitch between the Raiders and Bobcats is set for Friday morning at 10:45 a.m.

