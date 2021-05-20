Advertisement

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announces seeking re-election for 2022

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has announced he is seeking reelection for 2022.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has announced he is seeking reelection for 2022.(Source: WTOC)
By Leonard Hall, WTVM
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has announced he is seeking reelection for 2022.

The announcement was made to WSB-TV in Atlanta. The republican governor acknowledges the hardships his term has had, including pandemic struggles and controversy over the 20-20 elections.

His G.O.P. opponent is Vernon Jones, who is seeking Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Some republicans have criticized Kemp over the handling of Trump’s claims of election fraud.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wtvm.com/2021/05/19/georgia-gov-brian-kemp-announces-seeking-re-election/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Dothan shooting
Dothan Police investigating late night shooting
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza discusses jail overcrowding on May 14, 2021.
Sheriff Valenza fuming after prisoner attacks deputy
Huntsville woman finds hateful messages, stuffed monkey with noose in her yard
Huntsville woman finds hateful messages, stuffed monkey with noose in her yard
A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of planting drugs during traffic stops was...
Former deputy found guilty of 19 charges, including fabricating evidence

Latest News

Mayor Saliba was honored for his dedication to supporting Dothan’s vulnerable children, youth...
Dothan Mayor Saliba honored by Embrace Alabama Kids
Military dad surprises daughter for her high school graduation
Military dad surprises daughter for her high school graduation
"The Musical World of Walt Disney"
Ozark Boys and Girls Club preparing to host a magical event
Mental Health Action Day with MTV
Inaugural Mental Health Action Day designed to improve mental wellbeing