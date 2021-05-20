Advertisement

Fire in Elba leaves business heavily damaged

By WSFA Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elba business was heavily damaged in a fire Thursday morning.

According to the Elba Fire Department, the fire happened in the 2400 block of Coffee County Road 337. The building involved, which some have reported being the Cabinet Shop, suffered heavy damage.

EFD officials say portions of the building are salvageable.

Multiple departments from Coffee and Covington County responded. Firefighters remain on the scene working to clear any remaining hot spots.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/20/fire-elba-leaves-business-heavily-damaged/

