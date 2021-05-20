Advertisement

Elba Public Library creates historical room for Elba, Coffee County

By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) --

The Elba Public Library is making efforts to recapture lost history in the city.

The library has a recently created genealogical and history room with family and local history.

Although the program started in 2018, much of the documented history has been lost in previous floods and the library wants to encourage others to share what they have.

The library has found Elba Clippers, high school yearbooks, and history books about Coffee County.

“We do have people in Elba come in and research but most of our people come from out of state and they come and do research with the newspapers or the microfilm,” Jennifer Amlong, Director, Elba Public Library.

Library leaders hope to be able to digitalize all the history and make it easier for people to offer their recorded history.

