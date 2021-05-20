ECP Airport sees record-breaking numbers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Passenger numbers for April are in and Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport officials said they flew so high, they broke records.

Almost 150,000 people came in or out of the airport in April alone. Officials say it’s the highest number they’ve seen since opening in 2010.

According to a study done by Simply Flying, ECP Airport ranked number four with the most growth since the pandemic. Since 2019, capacity has gone up more than 58 percent.

“That’s a lot of extra people coming to our community and we’re looking forward to that challenge, number one, and looking forward to being able to be that welcome mat. As we welcome those people to our community, and hopefully they’ll come back year after year,” Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan said.

Officials said with numbers from the spring season touching the clouds, they expect this summer to be a busy one.

“We’re expecting a great summer. We’ve seen our market can sustain the tourism traffic that we have so we believe it will only continue to go up. Which we’ve seen every year frankly in the summer months, June, July, and August,” Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Authority Board Chairman Glen McDonald said.

Airport officials said they look forward to seeing what these next few months hold as the airport continues to flourish.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.