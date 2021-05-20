EBOE one step closer to naming new superintendent of ECS

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

The search for the next superintendent of Enterprise City Schools is another step closer to being complete.

The Enterprise Board of Education released Wednesday night 13 people have applied to be Enterprise City Schools next superintendent.

Wednesday’s special called board meeting was to decide how they would go about with the hiring process.

They will rate those applicants 1 through 13 and interview the top four or five candidates later.

They will release the top names who will be interviewed on Friday at another board of education meeting.

“I just believe that this selection will take Enterprise City School system to another level,” Rodrick Caldwell, Enterprise Board of Education President. “It’s so important that we do the right thing that we take our time and pick the right candidate for this job.”

The board will conduct interviews with their top four or five candidates publicly Tuesday May 25th and will appoint a new superintendent of Enterprise City Schools on June 8th.

