Dothan Police investigating late night shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) --

Dothan Police are investing a shooting that left one person injured.

It happened at the intersection of Lena and Adams street just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Multiple units responded quickly, and at least one person of interest is currently in custody.

Neighbors say they heard around 10 to 12 shots fired.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

