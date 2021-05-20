Advertisement

Dothan Police investigating late night shooting

Dothan shooting
Dothan shooting(Nick Brooks)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) --

Dothan Police are investing a shooting that left one person injured.

It happened at the intersection of Lena and Adams street just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Multiple units responded quickly, and at least one person of interest is currently in custody.

Neighbors say they heard around 10 to 12 shots fired.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

