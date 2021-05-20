Dothan Chick-fil-A to Host Hiring Event for 20 New Team Members

WHAT: Chick-fil-A Ross Clark Circle will host a hiring event on Thursday, May 20 from 1 – 5 p.m. Any applicant who visits the restaurant on May 20 will be provided an application and interviewed onsite to serve as a Full-Time Team Member at Chick-fil-A Ross Clark Circle. In addition, applicants who participate in the interview process will be given a complimentary meal of their choosing during the hiring event.

Chick-fil-A is known for hiring, developing and retaining top talent, providing a positive work environment for people of all ages and backgrounds. Working in a Chick-fil-A restaurant offers the opportunity for teamwork and leadership development in a fast-paced environment. Each Chick-fil-A restaurant offers competitive pay and benefits, opportunities for leadership growth, college scholarships and hands-on training and mentoring by the restaurant owner.

“We’re excited to welcome more Team Members, leaders and drivers in the next few weeks,” said Jeff Koch, local Operator of Chick-fil-A Ross Clark Circle. “We can’t wait to have new members on our Chick-fil-A team as they join us in becoming Dothan’s most caring neighbor by creating remarkable Guest experiences.”

WHEN: Thursday, May 20; 1 to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Chick-fil-A Ross Clark Circle; 3418 Ross Clark Circle; Dothan, AL 36303