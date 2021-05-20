Advertisement

Dothan Chick-fil-A to Host Hiring Event for 20 New Team Members

Any applicant who visits the restaurant on May 20 will be provided an application and interviewed onsite to serve as a Full-Time Team Member at Chick-fil-A Ross Clark Circle.
(WTVY News 4)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHAT:                 Chick-fil-A Ross Clark Circle will host a hiring event on Thursday, May 20 from 1 – 5 p.m. Any applicant who visits the restaurant on May 20 will be provided an application and interviewed onsite to serve as a Full-Time Team Member at Chick-fil-A Ross Clark Circle. In addition, applicants who participate in the interview process will be given a complimentary meal of their choosing during the hiring event.

Chick-fil-A is known for hiring, developing and retaining top talent, providing a positive work environment for people of all ages and backgrounds. Working in a Chick-fil-A restaurant offers the opportunity for teamwork and leadership development in a fast-paced environment. Each Chick-fil-A restaurant offers competitive pay and benefits, opportunities for leadership growth, college scholarships and hands-on training and mentoring by the restaurant owner.

“We’re excited to welcome more Team Members, leaders and drivers in the next few weeks,” said Jeff Koch, local Operator of Chick-fil-A Ross Clark Circle. “We can’t wait to have new members on our Chick-fil-A team as they join us in becoming Dothan’s most caring neighbor by creating remarkable Guest experiences.”

WHEN:             Thursday, May 20; 1 to 5 p.m.

WHERE:              Chick-fil-A Ross Clark Circle; 3418 Ross Clark Circle; Dothan, AL 36303

Most Read

Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza discusses jail overcrowding on May 14, 2021.
Sheriff Valenza fuming after prisoner attacks deputy
Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley said officer fatally shot a suspect in the 100 block of...
Montgomery Police Department: Kidnapping suspect killed in gunfire exchange with officers
A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of planting drugs during traffic stops was...
Former deputy found guilty of 19 charges, including fabricating evidence
UAB’s Infectious Disease expert Dr. Michael Saag says fully vaccinated people can become...
Can fully vaccinated people still spread the virus?

Latest News

Alabama teachers are happy to see more funding approved for school supplies so they don't have...
Alabama teachers grateful for more funding to buy school supplies
Source: WBRC
Auburn City Council approves Buc-ee’s development agreement
Dothan shooting
Dothan Police investigating late night shooting
On the dotted line: Jordan Crews
On the dotted line: Jordan Crews