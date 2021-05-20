Advertisement

Defense Department confirms leaked Navy UFO video

UFO disappears in water
By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. military says a mysterious new video of a UFO in the sky was taken by one of its ships.

The leaked video appears to show a UFO hovering above the water off California before splashing down.

“Splash. Splash. Mark bearing and range,” military personnel say in the video.

According to the Department of Defense, the video and photos, along with previously leaked videos from 2019 and 2015, are legit.

They’re also part of an ongoing investigation.

Former President Barak Obama didn’t mince words recently on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

“There’s footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are,” Obama said.

In 2020, the Pentagon formed a task force to improve its understanding of the unexplained aerial phenomena and will soon declassify its findings to Congress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Dothan shooting
Dothan Police investigating late night shooting
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza discusses jail overcrowding on May 14, 2021.
Sheriff Valenza fuming after prisoner attacks deputy
Huntsville woman finds hateful messages, stuffed monkey with noose in her yard
Huntsville woman finds hateful messages, stuffed monkey with noose in her yard
A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of planting drugs during traffic stops was...
Former deputy found guilty of 19 charges, including fabricating evidence

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is...
US to ramp up tracking of domestic extremism on social media
Car plunges off Ross Clark Circle overpass
Car plunges off overpass on Ross Clark Circle
Car plunges off Ross Clark Circle overpass
Car plunges off Ross Clark Circle overpass
President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens about distribution of...
Biden to sign COVID-19 hate crimes measure into law
All-new, all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning revealed at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn,...
Ford’s big bet: Fans of F-150 pickup will embrace all-electric Lightning