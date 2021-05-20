Advertisement

Cocaine worth more than $1 million found on Alabama beach

30 bundles of cocaine found on Gulf Shore beach
30 bundles of cocaine found on Gulf Shore beach(Gulf Shores Police Dept.)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) - Police say late-night beachgoers found nearly 70 pounds of cocaine packaged in bundles washed up on the Alabama shore in an area popular with tourists.

Authorities say packages wrapped in plastic began coming in with the surf Monday night in Gulf Shores, and 30 bundles were eventually collected.

A police spokesman says authorities probably will never determine the source of the drugs.

Drug traffickers sometimes use boats and airplanes to cross the Gulf of Mexico.

The spokesman says officials typically get calls about once a year about smaller amounts of drugs being found along the shore.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/19/cocaine-worth-more-than-million-found-alabama-beach/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza discusses jail overcrowding on May 14, 2021.
Sheriff Valenza fuming after prisoner attacks deputy
Dothan shooting
Dothan Police investigating late night shooting
A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of planting drugs during traffic stops was...
Former deputy found guilty of 19 charges, including fabricating evidence
Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley said officer fatally shot a suspect in the 100 block of...
Montgomery Police Department: Kidnapping suspect killed in gunfire exchange with officers

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Going On
Hello Barbie (Source: Mattel)
Barbie adds Helen Keller to signature Inspiring Women series
NCFL shelters prepare for hurricane season
We may see the seventh year in a row of an early start to hurricane season
Alabama law enforcement agencies work to detect illegal drugs in the mail
Alabama law enforcement agencies work to detect illegal drugs in the mail