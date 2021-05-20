Cocaine worth more than $1 million found on Alabama beach

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) - Police say late-night beachgoers found nearly 70 pounds of cocaine packaged in bundles washed up on the Alabama shore in an area popular with tourists.

Authorities say packages wrapped in plastic began coming in with the surf Monday night in Gulf Shores, and 30 bundles were eventually collected.

A police spokesman says authorities probably will never determine the source of the drugs.

Drug traffickers sometimes use boats and airplanes to cross the Gulf of Mexico.

The spokesman says officials typically get calls about once a year about smaller amounts of drugs being found along the shore.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/19/cocaine-worth-more-than-million-found-alabama-beach/

