Car plunges off overpass on Ross Clark Circle
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a scary scene as a vehicle plunged off the Columbia Highway Overpass on Ross Clark Circle just before noon.
WTVY News 4′s Maggie DesRosiers had a live report from the scene on News 4 Live at Lunch.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.