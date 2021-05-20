Barbie adds Helen Keller to signature Inspiring Women series

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Barbie has added a prominent Alabama native and disability advocate to its signature collection of dolls!

Mattell, Inc. honored Helen Keller with a Barbie doll through their Inspiring Women series. The series pays tribute to courageous women who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls, according to Barbie.

The esteemed author, speaker and advocate from Tuscumbia is the first deaf and blind person to earn a bachelor’s of arts degree.

The Helen Keller doll is dressed in clothing she would have worn during her life while holding a book with braille on the cover. The doll is currently priced at $29.99 on Barbie’s website.

