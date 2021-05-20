Advertisement

Auburn City Council approves Buc-ee’s development agreement

This would be the company’s third location in the state with locations in Leeds and Robertsdale.
Source: WBRC
By Liz Newton
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Buc-ee’s is one step closer to opening another location in Alabama.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Auburn City Council approved a development agreement for the Texas-based megagas station and convenience store to be built at the Interstate 85 Exit 50 interchange. According to city officials, the agreement with the company allows a portion of new taxes generated by the company to be remitted to Buc-ee’s.

The city says the project would bring up to 175 new jobs, an investment into Auburn of $45 million and add a major new component to the city’s tax base.

Terms in the agreement include an installation of traffic lights at the Exit 50 ramp for northbound traffic, a right turn lane off I-85 onto Cox Road and a light at the intersection of Cox Road and Corporate Parkway.

The next step for the council is to approve construction, which is expected in the fall. The council will consider it during its June 1 meeting.

