Alabama law enforcement agencies work to detect illegal drugs in the mail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Several Alabama law enforcement agencies worked together to detect and remove illegal drugs from the mail.

The North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force (NADTF) partnered with Postal Inspectors, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Birmingham Police Department, Alabama in May to remove illegal drugs from the mail. Investigators said 55 search warrants were executed during the weeklong effort.

The work is aimed at stopping illegal drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and other controlled substances from being sent across the country.

Rooster, NADTF’s K-9, and Easy, Birmingham Police’s K-9, assisted in the operation.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/19/alabama-law-enforcement-agencies-work-detect-illegal-drugs-mail/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.