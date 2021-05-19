Advertisement

What’s next after Alabama gambling bill failure?

Alabama lawmakers say if they pass a gambling bill, they want the proceeds to go toward college...
Alabama lawmakers say if they pass a gambling bill, they want the proceeds to go toward college scholarships and broadband expansion.(Source: Gray Television)
By Lydia Nusbaum WSFA
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers did not pass a gambling proposal during the 2021 legislative session after several attempts.

Several lawmakers have said its possible lawmakers could take up a gambling proposal in a special session or during the 2022 legislative session.

Gov. Kay Ivey says she would need to see an agreement on a gambling proposal first before considering whether to call a special session for gambling.

There’s a lot of division over what gambling proposal lawmakers should pass. Lawmakers are split on whether to allow a lottery and casino gaming or just a lottery. There’s also division over where that gambling money should go.

Lawmakers hope to put a gambling proposal on the ballot in 2022.

It is up to the governor to call lawmakers in for a special session.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/18/whats-next-after-alabama-gambling-bill-failure/

