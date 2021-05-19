What’s next after Alabama gambling bill failure?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers did not pass a gambling proposal during the 2021 legislative session after several attempts.

Several lawmakers have said its possible lawmakers could take up a gambling proposal in a special session or during the 2022 legislative session.

Gov. Kay Ivey says she would need to see an agreement on a gambling proposal first before considering whether to call a special session for gambling.

There’s a lot of division over what gambling proposal lawmakers should pass. Lawmakers are split on whether to allow a lottery and casino gaming or just a lottery. There’s also division over where that gambling money should go.

Lawmakers hope to put a gambling proposal on the ballot in 2022.

It is up to the governor to call lawmakers in for a special session.

