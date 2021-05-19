Advertisement

Warm Now, Hot Next Week

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
(Source: William Foeste/Cnews)
By David Paul
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Pleasant weather continues, but we’re poised to turn much warmer over the weekend. Highs will reach the middle 80s Thursday, but we’ll be in the middle to upper 90s by Monday. Look for intense heat through next week as skies remain dry.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 65°.  Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds E at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 63°.  Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 88° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 64° High: 88° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 93° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 98° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 71° High: 99° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy.  Low: 70° High: 97° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20 kts.  Seas offshore 6-8 feet.

