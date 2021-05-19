Advertisement

Volunteers are needed for Dothan Leisure Services Therapeutic Recreation Camps for the Summer of 2021.

(Source: City of Dothan)
(WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Press Release:

DOTHAN, AL (WTVY) -

These camps benefit intellectually challenged children and adults during the months of June, July, and August. Volunteers will assist with arts and crafts, music, recreational games, cooking, swimming, life skills, and many other fun activities.

Camp Smile – June 21-25 (9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

Summer Camp (Session 1) – June 28 – July 9 (no camp on July 2nd and 5th) (9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

Summer Camp (Session 2) – July 12 – July 22 (no camp on July 16th) (9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

Sports Camp – July 26 – August 5 (no camp on July 30th) (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Camps will take place at the Doug Tew Therapeutic Recreation Center, located at 300 Garland Street, Dothan, AL 36301. If you would like to volunteer, please contact Lorena Guttowsky at 334-615-4751. If you would like to register your child for camp, please visit the Doug Tew Center.

