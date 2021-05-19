University of Alabama summer camps will open soon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly half a dozen camps are set to open on the University of Alabama campus on are after June 1.

The openings come after months of planning happened on how to make these camps fun and safe for campers.

“For us, it is a step towards normal. We’re very excited to return to offering programs for minors,” Dr. Marcy Huey, Executive Director for Institutional Compliance at the University of Alabama, explained.

The university will offer on-campus and virtual summer programs for youngsters and teenagers.

They will follow health guidelines that include masking and social distancing, among others.

It recommends vaccinations to those old enough to get vaccinated, but that is not a requirement.

“We’re just really trying to take those requirements that have been in place successfully on campus for the last year and translate what does it mean for an 8-year-old,” Huey continued.

Most of the camps are centered around sports, history, writing and even Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math programs.

The programs have been modified from their pre-COVID-19 format to ensure participants have fun, learn something, and are safe.

“All the program directors on campus really work hard to make sure that these activities are fun, safe and educational in any year. They’ve gone above and beyond this year,” Huey added.

