Temperatures continue to climb

SYNOPSIS – Starting out on the mild side again today, temperatures this afternoon will make it into the middle to upper 80s. A small chance some might get lucky and see a shower or two but most of us stay dry. After today rain chances are over for at least the next 6 days and the heat really starts to crank up. This weekend we will see the lower to middle 90s and the start of next week could be in the upper 90s lower 100s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds ESE 5-15 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds E 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds E at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 89°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 90°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 94°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 98°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 99°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 99°

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 100°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY –Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20 kts. Seas 5-7 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.