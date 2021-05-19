Advertisement

Temperatures continue to climb

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Starting out on the mild side again today, temperatures this afternoon will make it into the middle to upper 80s. A small chance some might get lucky and see a shower or two but most of us stay dry. After today rain chances are over for at least the next 6 days and the heat really starts to crank up. This weekend we will see the lower to middle 90s and the start of next week could be in the upper 90s lower 100s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds ESE 5-15 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds E 5-10 mph

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds E at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 89°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 90°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 94°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 98°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 99°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 99°

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 100°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY–Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20 kts. Seas 5-7 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza discusses jail overcrowding on May 14, 2021.
Sheriff Valenza fuming after prisoner attacks deputy
Alabama Legislature: What passed and failed on the last day
Houston County Assistant District Attorney J.T. Jones argues before Judge Todd Derrick...
D.A. Pat Jones seeks seizure of inmate stimulus checks
During a recent multi-phased sting operation, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's...
Nearly four dozen people arrested in area sting operation
Ga. boy saves another child from drowning but dies in the process

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-19
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-19
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 18, 2021
Warm WTVY
Turning Warmer
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-18
A few showers possible this afternoon, but most stay dry