BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Public health doctors are pushing to vaccinate more younger people now that they’re eligible, but what’s the best way to do it?

On Tuesday, UAB offered the Pfizer vaccine to students at Bartow Arena. Muhammad Jan is a health professional student who got his first vaccine shot.

“I’m tired of wearing the mask and I think this is most effective and best way for us to get back to normal,” Jan said.

The push is on to get more younger people vaccinated. Over the past few months, COVID-19 has been impacting more young people with some ending up in the hospital.

“Getting young people, especially students now down to age 12, vaccinated gives us out best chance to get out of this epidemic because it will eliminate a large swath of individuals who could become infected and spread it,” Dr. Michael Saag, Infectious Disease Expert at UAB, said.

State health leaders admit it’s difficult to reach the younger generation. That’s why they’re trying to target them through social media and using influencers to spread the message about getting a vaccine.

Saag says if you’re still on the fence, talk with someone you trust, especially doctors who you’ve been with long-term.

“There’s a trust that’s built there and when the physicians recommend vaccination, more times than not the patients will say, oh okay, hearing it from you makes the difference,” Saag said.

UAB will host another student vaccine clinic on June 8.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/19/doctors-encourage-more-young-people-get-vaccinated/

