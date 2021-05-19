Advertisement

Public health doctors are pushing to vaccinate more younger people now that they’re eligible, but what’s the best way to do it?

Public health doctors are pushing to vaccinate more younger people now that they're eligible,...
Public health doctors are pushing to vaccinate more younger people now that they're eligible, but what's the best way to do it?(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt WBRC
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Public health doctors are pushing to vaccinate more younger people now that they’re eligible, but what’s the best way to do it?

On Tuesday, UAB offered the Pfizer vaccine to students at Bartow Arena. Muhammad Jan is a health professional student who got his first vaccine shot.

“I’m tired of wearing the mask and I think this is most effective and best way for us to get back to normal,” Jan said.

The push is on to get more younger people vaccinated. Over the past few months, COVID-19 has been impacting more young people with some ending up in the hospital.

“Getting young people, especially students now down to age 12, vaccinated gives us out best chance to get out of this epidemic because it will eliminate a large swath of individuals who could become infected and spread it,” Dr. Michael Saag, Infectious Disease Expert at UAB, said.

State health leaders admit it’s difficult to reach the younger generation. That’s why they’re trying to target them through social media and using influencers to spread the message about getting a vaccine.

Saag says if you’re still on the fence, talk with someone you trust, especially doctors who you’ve been with long-term.

“There’s a trust that’s built there and when the physicians recommend vaccination, more times than not the patients will say, oh okay, hearing it from you makes the difference,” Saag said.

UAB will host another student vaccine clinic on June 8.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/19/doctors-encourage-more-young-people-get-vaccinated/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza discusses jail overcrowding on May 14, 2021.
Sheriff Valenza fuming after prisoner attacks deputy
Alabama Legislature: What passed and failed on the last day
Houston County Assistant District Attorney J.T. Jones argues before Judge Todd Derrick...
D.A. Pat Jones seeks seizure of inmate stimulus checks
During a recent multi-phased sting operation, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's...
Nearly four dozen people arrested in area sting operation
Ga. boy saves another child from drowning but dies in the process

Latest News

UAB’s Infectious Disease expert Dr. Michael Saag says fully vaccinated people can become...
Can fully vaccinated people still spread the virus?
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 cases are down in all 50 states.
As COVID-19 cases fall, teens urged to get vaccinated
The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated can now go mask-free, but some are concerned about...
What’s the impact of CDC’s no-masks guidance on kids?
A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
Texas gov. orders schools to end mask rules