National Public Works Week celebrates workers at the heart of communities

May. 19, 2021
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Public Works Week honors those who work every day to keep our communities running and make them better.

The American Public works Association (APWA) has sponsored National Public Works Week every year since 1960 to educate the general public about the value and necessities of public works projects.

Public Works professionals are responsible for road improvement projects, maintaining public facilities, keeping neighborhoods clean, and so much more many people never consider.

APWA and its more than 30,000 members in the United States and Canada use this week to emphasize the importance of public works to their daily lives: planning, building, managing and operating at the heart of their local communities to improve everyday quality of life.

This year’s theme for National Public Works Week is “Stronger Together,” challenging both workers and citizens to think about the role we all play in creating a great place to live and how working together can magnify the impact we can have on our communities.

