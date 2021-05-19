Montgomery Zoo welcomes new Eastern Bongo calf

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo welcomed a new Eastern Bongo calf in April.

According to the Montgomery Zoo Animal Care Team, the calf named Massamba was born on April 11, weighing 44 pounds. Massamba means “leaves” in Swahili.

Massamba’s public debut was Friday, but before that, he was bonding with his mom Gertie behind the scenes in the Africa section of the zoo.

The Zoo says the Eastern Bongo is the largest forest-dwelling antelope species and one of the most distinctive, with a chestnut-colored coat and long horns that spiral as high as 36 inches in males. They are native to the lowland rainforests of West Africa and the Congo Basin to the Central African Republic and southern Sudan.

Massamba, his mom, and the rest of the herd can be seen daily in the Zoo’s Africa section.

Hurry, Zoo officials say Massamba will grow fast!

