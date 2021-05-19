Advertisement

Montgomery Police Department: Kidnapping suspect killed in gunfire exchange with officers

The suspect, who was not identified, was pronounced dead. No officers were injured.
Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley said officer fatally shot a suspect in the 100 block of Gibbons Drive on May 18, 2021.
Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley said officer fatally shot a suspect in the 100 block of Gibbons Drive on May 18, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley confirms there was a fatal officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.

Finley said it was an “all day incident” that started with a domestic call around 6:30 a.m. He said shots were fired Tuesday morning.

Police obtained warrants for kidnapping and reckless endangerment a few hours later but could not find the suspect.

Finley said they received word of a possible location around 8 p.m. The information led officers to the 100 block of Gibbons Drive. WSFA 12 News crews found the scene at Microtel Inn & Suites, although it is unclear if it happened at or near the hotel.

The chief said the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire after they confronted the suspect.

The suspect, who was not identified, was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

Finley said the officers involved will be on administrative duty.

He said the alleged kidnapping victim is unhurt.

