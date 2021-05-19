G.W. Long falls in Class 2A State Championship series to Westbrook Christian
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The G.W. Long Rebels bid for a fourth straight title and 17th in program history came up short in Game 3 of the Class 2A baseball state championship series.
The Rebels, after fighting back to won Game 2, fell to Westbrook Christian 11-1 in the decisive championship game to end the season as the Class 2A runner-up.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.