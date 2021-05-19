Advertisement

G.W. Long falls in Class 2A State Championship series to Westbrook Christian

By Justin McNelley
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The G.W. Long Rebels bid for a fourth straight title and 17th in program history came up short in Game 3 of the Class 2A baseball state championship series.

The Rebels, after fighting back to won Game 2, fell to Westbrook Christian 11-1 in the decisive championship game to end the season as the Class 2A runner-up.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza discusses jail overcrowding on May 14, 2021.
Sheriff Valenza fuming after prisoner attacks deputy
Alabama Legislature: What passed and failed on the last day
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Houston County Assistant District Attorney J.T. Jones argues before Judge Todd Derrick...
D.A. Pat Jones seeks seizure of inmate stimulus checks
During a recent multi-phased sting operation, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's...
Nearly four dozen people arrested in area sting operation

Latest News

G.W. Long falls in Class 2A State Championship series to Westbrook Christian
G.W. Long falls in Class 2A State Championship series to Westbrook Christian
Rodney Jackson hired as Geneva boys basketball coach
Rodney Jackson hired as Geneva boys basketball coach
Rodney Jackson hired as Geneva boys basketball coach
Rodney Jackson hired as Geneva boys basketball coach
Don Moore named Goshen head football coach
Don Moore named Goshen head football coach