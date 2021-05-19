G.W. Long falls in Class 2A State Championship series to Westbrook Christian

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The G.W. Long Rebels bid for a fourth straight title and 17th in program history came up short in Game 3 of the Class 2A baseball state championship series.

The Rebels, after fighting back to won Game 2, fell to Westbrook Christian 11-1 in the decisive championship game to end the season as the Class 2A runner-up.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

