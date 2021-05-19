Advertisement

Enterprise Council appoints interim fire chief

By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

The Enterprise City Council has appointed an interim fire chief for the Enterprise Fire Department.

Captain Chris Davis will take the reigns as acting and interim chief effective May 29th with chief Byron Herring retiring on May 28th.

Davis has served Enterprise for 28 years, spending more than six of those years as captain of Enterprise Rescue.

He says he will be spending these last few weeks soaking up as much information from chief Herring.

“It’s a wonderful department, I’m glad to be a part of it every day, extremely proud that the council, the mayor, the city administrator and chief Herring the idea of putting me as interim,” Davis said.

The council has said the search will use the same guidelines they used during their search for a new police chief.

