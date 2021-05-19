Competitive housing market can challenge both buyers and sellers.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With today’s competitive housing market, it can be a challenge for buyers and sellers to navigate. Realtors say there is a high demand for housing, but low inventory. This can be a challenge for both home buyers and sellers.

“You can ask most realtors, most of us have tons of buyers, we don’t have inventory to sale,” Jennifer Crowe, United Country Realty realtor, said.

Crowe said properties are moving faster and at higher prices in today’s housing market.

“Especially in multiple offer situations that drives the purchase price up which can also lead to obstacles that you have to navigate during the appraisal process,” Crowe said.

Joc Calloway, Kellen Williams Realty Southeast Alabama realtor, agrees. He said the housing market right now is very active. There may be low inventory, but several buyers are looking for their next home because interest rates are so low.

“One of the first things that buyers need to do before they start actively looking is talk with their lender and get preapproved so they know what their buying power is and that they are able to make informed decisions and that way when the home of their dreams comes to market, they can move quickly,” Calloway said.

In the Dothan the average home sits on the market for about three weeks, according to Calloway. But he said several are going in less than 24 and 48 hours.

“Right now if homes are priced right, in a good condition and in a good location, because there are so many buyers and interest rates are so low, homes are being snatched up pretty quickly,” Calloway said.

He said this is because people are prepared to make those decisions and ready to make those offers.

“Right now it is a full time job when you’re searching for homes because there are so few,” Calloway said.

In the city of Geneva, a home was put on the market on Monday and already received an offer by Tuesday.

Crowe’s biggest advice for home buyers: being prepared.

“If you are going to finance a property you want to be pre-approved,” Crowe said. “If you are going to pay cash you need to have that proof of funds letter. Be patient, watch the market, work with a realtor, be ready to move when a potential property hits the market. Be flexible, flexible when you can go see the property, flexible in your needs versus your wants and be realistic. Be realistic of the market that you’re in and what your budget will afford and be realistic when putting in that offer.”

In terms of sellers, Calloway said it is crucial to have arrangements to move when their home goes on the market because it could go fast.

“What we’re seeing is, if you put your house on the market right now, you need to be prepared to move and with the low inventory we’re seeing a lot of people not prepared to move right now because they don’t know where that next house is going to be, they haven’t found their next home, but they are wanting to take advantage of the high market right now,” Calloway said. “And so that is what I would encourage the sellers is if you’re preparing to put your house on the market, go ahead and have your exit strategy figured out. Go ahead and prepare your house as though you are going to move because you are going to have multiple showings in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

With the strong sellers market due to the demand of housing properties will likely sell higher than they would have a few years ago.

Crowe encourages buyers to go in strong when making their offer.

“Especially if a property has just hit the market, you’re probably not going to be getting a deal, probably not much room for negotiation,” Crowe said. “So, go in strong, don’t go in thinking you’re going to get a deal and don’t go in asking tons of demands from the seller.”

News four will continue to bring you a closer look at the housing market this week.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.