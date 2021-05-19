Coffee County native still in mudic after 50 plus years

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

A New Brockton native is sharing his memories of his playing days in the 1970s.

Paul Hornsby grew up in Coffee County learning to play music from his father.

He then spent time in Hollywood opening for popular musicians.

He later settled down in Macon, Georgia working as a record producer and continues producing music in his own recording studio.

He has since released his book called “Fix It in the Mix” about his life.

“It was just about impossible coming from where I did because there were no peers that played music in my era coming up,” Hornsby added. I’m sure it’s changed now you’ve got the internet, everything isn’t wide open, information, you can find all the music you want to hear and instruction to play it.”

Hornsby visits coffee county often and still owns the farm he grew up on.

