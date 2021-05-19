Can fully vaccinated people still spread the virus?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting answers for you to find out whether fully vaccinated people can still spread the virus and the impact that could have on community spread.

UAB’s Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Michael Saag says fully vaccinated people can become infected asymptotically or with minimal symptoms and still spread COVID-19 to others.

Saag says the situation with the New York Yankees is a good example of where a handful of players who got vaccinated still spread it to others. However, the vaccine does keep people from developing severe illness and ending up in the hospital.

Saag tells us one of the reasons the CDC came out with new mask guidance last week is there is a low chance of someone spreading COVID after getting vaccinated.

“The amount of virus shed in a vaccinated person, should they become infected, is quite low, and so the concern for widespread reigniting of the pandemic is felt to be very low,” Saag said.

When it comes to getting the vaccine, Saag says everyone should get a shot unless there’s a solid medical reason not to. He says there are very few medical reasons not to get a shot with the current vaccines on the market.

