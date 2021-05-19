Advertisement

Aplin Farms prepares for busy summer crop season

Aplin Farms
Aplin Farms(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - New projects are underway at popular tourist site Aplin Farms.

Co-owner John Aplin says the farm is getting ready to move into a brand-new indoor store.

“That’s going to be an ongoing project where we have a controlled environment for our produce, which will keep our produce better,” Aplin said.

All of this comes as summer crop season is ramping up, including a staple at the farm: tomatoes. Aplin says workers have been busy harvesting crops and serving the many customers coming through to pick the fresh produce..

“We’re making preparations to start gathering summer crops, so as they start coming in, start finishing up the peaches,” Aplin said.

At the top of that list is Aplin Farm’s own Slocomb tomatoes.

“We’re getting very close to tomatoes,” Aplin said.

The famous tomatoes are still about two-three weeks away from being ready. The farm is already preparing to keep up with the high demand.

“We continuously plant, you know, every two weeks, we plant different crops, the same crops over and over and over so as we finish one field of tomatoes, then two to three weeks later, we’re moving into a new field of tomatoes,” Aplin said.

The spring time rain has been a small challenge for the farm, but has also helped produce some good crops.

“But the rain also helps build up our surplus of rain or moisture in the sub-soil to help us get on in to our crop year and on into the season. So the rain’s hurt but they also help,” Aplin said.

Aplin Farms plans to open up their U-Pick peach orchard on Thursday, so that customers can gather their own.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

