A guide to Alabama’s farmers markets

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the season for fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, and Alabama has a number of farmers waiting to fill up your basket.

Here are a number of Sweet Grown Alabama farmers markets around the state that you can visit!

Central Alabama

City Market- Auburn

Address: 1150 S Gay Street, Auburn, AL 36832

May 29 – August 28

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Learn More: City Market on Facebook

Millbrook Farmers Market- Millbrook

Address: 3160 Main Street, Millbrook, AL 36054

May 18 – August 17

Tuesdays: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Learn More: Millbrook Farmers Market on Facebook

Prattville/Autauga Farmers Market- Prattville

Address: 332 Doster Road, Prattville, AL 36067

June 5 – August 28

Saturdays: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Learn More: Prattville Farmers Market on Facebook

The Montgomery Curb Market- Montgomery

Address: 1004 Madison Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104

Year-round

Tuesdays, Thursdays & Saturdays: 5:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Learn More: Montgomery Curb Market on Facebook

Town of Wadley Farmers Market- Wadley

Address: 265 Highland Avenue, Wadley, AL 36276

Year-round

Tuesdays & Sundays: 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Learn More: Town of Wadley Farmers Market on Facebook

Tuscaloosa River Market- Tuscaloosa

Address: 1900 Jack Warner Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Year-round

Saturdays: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Learn More: Tuscaloosa River Market on Facebook

South Alabama

Andalusia Farmers Market- Andalusia

Address: 256 Historic Central Street, Andalusia, AL 36420

April 10 – July 31

Wednesdays & Saturdays: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Learn More: Andalusia Farmers Market on Facebook

Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market- Foley

Address: 20733 Miflin Rd, Foley, AL 36535

Year-round

Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Learn More: Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market on Facebook

Geneva County Farmers Market- Hartford

Address: 2756 E. State Hwy. 52, Hartford, AL, 36344

May 1 – September 25

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Learn More: Geneva County Farmers Market on Facebook

Monroeville Market Days Farmers Market- Monroeville

Address: 31 North Alabama Ave., Monroeville, AL 36460

April 22 – November 18

Thursdays: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Learn More: Monroeville Market Days Farmers Market on Facebook

Washington County Farmers Market- Chatom

Address: 25 Court Street, Chatom, AL 36518

May – November

Fridays: 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Learn More: Washington County Farmers Market on Facebook

North Alabama

Athens Saturday Market- Athens

Address: 409 W. Green St., Athens, AL 35611

June 5 – August 28

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Learn More: Athens Saturday Market on Facebook

Bailey Cove Farmers Market- Huntsville

Address: 12200 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville, AL 35803

May 1 – September 4

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Learn More: Bailey Cove Farmers Market on Facebook

Bessemer Farmers Market- Bessemer

Address: 100 14th Street South, Hwy 150, Bessemer, AL 35020

April 17 – September 25

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Learn More: Bessemer Farmers Market on Facebook

East Lake Market- Birmingham

Address: 7753 2nd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35206

May 1 – October 9

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Learn More: East Lake Market on Facebook

Farmers Market at Killen Park- Killen

Address: Lock 6 Rd., Killen, AL 35645

May 1 – September 25

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Tuesdays: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Learn More: Farmers Market at Killen Park on Facebook

Helena Market Days- Helena

Address: 4151 Helena Road, Helena, AL 35080

June 5 – August 28

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Learn More: Helena Market Days on Facebook

Hueytown Harvest Farmers Market- Hueytown

Address: 2066 High School Road, Hueytown, AL 35023

June 5 – August 28

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Learn More: Hueytown Harvest Farmers Market on Facebook

Lawrence County Farmers Market- Moulton

Address: 13182 AL Highway 157, Moulton, AL 35650

April 17 – November

Tuesdays & Saturdays: 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Thursdays: 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Learn More: Lawrence County Farmer Market on Facebook

The Market at Pepper Place- Birmingham

Address: 2829 2nd Ave. South, Birmingham, AL 35233

Year-round

Saturdays: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Learn More: The Market at Pepper Place on Facebook

Pinson Fresh Market- Pinson

Address: 4509 Center Point Road, Pinson, AL 35126

April 30 – October 29

Fridays: 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Learn More: Pinson Fresh Farmers Market on Facebook

Ross Bridge Farmers Market- Hoover

Address: 2101 Grand Avenue, Hoover, AL 35226

May 14 – August 13

Fridays: 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Learn More: Ross Bridge Farmers Market on Facebook

Tuesday Farmers Market at Meridianville- Meridianville

Address: 175 Monroe Road, Meridianville, AL 35759

June 1 – August 31

Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Learn More: Tuesday Farmers Market at Meridianville on Facebook

Walker County Farmers Market- Jasper

Address: 1601 Airport Road North, Jasper, AL 35504

April 10 – November

Tuesdays, Thursdays & Saturdays: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Learn More: Walker County Farmers Market on Facebook

Winchester Road Farmers Market- Huntsville

Address: 1262 Winchester Road, Huntsville, AL 35811

May 27 – September 2

Thursdays: 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Learn More: Winchester Road Farmers Market on Facebook

