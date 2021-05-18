Advertisement

Zachary Wester trial goes to the jury

By Katie Bente
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a week of arguments, the trial against former Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary Wester has now gone to the jury.

Wester is accused of planting drugs inside of cars during traffic stops. He faces more than 60 charges including official misconduct, fabricating evidence, and false imprisonment.

Monday morning, Judge James Goodman read final instructions to the jury. Then both the state and the defense gave their closing arguments leaving it to the jurors to decide if Zachary Wester is guilty or not.

The prosecution went first.

“He used his authority as a deputy sheriff to commit these crimes and render these people powerless and charge them for crimes they didn’t commit,” Assistant State Attorney Thomas Williams said.

The defense went next, telling jurors 28-year-old Wester had so many drug arrests because he was doing his job and not sitting around.

“Or could his motivation have been as he told you, to help rid this county of a serious problem? And that’s why he was proactive, and that’s why he would you know if he wasn’t on a call, he was pulling people over and not just sitting and waiting for the next one, taking a break. He was proactive,” Defense Attorney Ryan Davis said.

Wester took the stand last Friday and denied all allegations against him.

Jurors heard both sides of the case and now it’s up to them to decide Wester’s fate.

Deliberations will continue Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey signs SB46 with Senator Tim Melson
Gov. Ivey signs Alabama’s medical marijuana bill
One Alabama man is injured after crashing his motorcycle in Walton County Sunday evening.
Enterprise man injured in Walton County motorcycle crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Atlanta fugitive Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday night, according to a statement released...
Atlanta murder suspect captured in Covington County
Alabama law says kids 14 and older don’t need parent permission to get COVID vaccine

Latest News

The bill outlines that yoga instruction would be limited only to poses, exercises and...
Bill to allow yoga in K-12 public schools passes Alabama Legislature
Pre-K classroom in Springville. (Source: WBRC)
Gov. Ivey announces 135 New pre-K classes next year
Lawmakers: Delay high-stakes reading test for 3rd graders
Lawmakers: Delay high-stakes reading test for 3rd graders
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza discusses jail overcrowding on May 14, 2021.
Sheriff Valenza fuming after prisoner attacks deputy
The Alabama legislature is expected to be called into a special session at some point soon to...
Transgender treatment ban fails in Alabama Legislature