Turning Warmer

SYNOPSIS – A warming trend is underway that will carry through this week and well into next week. Highs in the middle 80s now will turn into upper 90s by Monday. Rain chances remain slim-to-none as a ridge of high pressure builds over the eastern part of the country.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds ESE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds ESE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds ESE at 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 89° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 91° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 94° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 98° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 99° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

