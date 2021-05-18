Advertisement

Trojans earn NCAA Regional berth for the first time since 1996

By Justin McNelley
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - For the first time in over two decades, the Troy Trojans will be playing postseason softball.

Troy receiving the three-seed in the Tuscaloosa Regional and will face the Clemson Tigers on Friday.

The Trojans posted a 17-6 mark in Sun Belt Conference play and swept five conference series for the first time since 2005.

Troy the season 36-15 overall and second in the Sun Belt.

“I just told them how proud I was and they made history,” said head coach Beth Mullins. “We talk about raising the standard and then being the standard and I believe this team has become the standard and I think that’s just incredible.”

“We have that standard set now,” said Leanna Johnson. “Every year coming up, Lord willing, we’re just going to practice and have that standard set and really just work hard for that goal.”

Troy and Clemson will meet in Tuscaloosa Friday at 3:00 p.m.

