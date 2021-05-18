Advertisement

Transgender treatment ban fails in Alabama Legislature

The Alabama legislature is expected to be called into a special session at some point soon to...
The Alabama legislature is expected to be called into a special session at some point soon to address the state's prison crisis.(WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers ended the legislative session without a vote on one of the most controversial bills before them: a measure to outlaw gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender minors.

The Senate-passed bill died on Monday, the final night of the legislative session after it was placed at the end of a debate agenda that lawmakers did not have time to finish before the session adjourned at midnight.

The demise of the bill was a victory for advocacy groups and transgender youth and their parents who held rallies to oppose the bill.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/18/transgender-treatment-ban-fails-alabama-legislature/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey signs SB46 with Senator Tim Melson
Gov. Ivey signs Alabama’s medical marijuana bill
One Alabama man is injured after crashing his motorcycle in Walton County Sunday evening.
Enterprise man injured in Walton County motorcycle crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Atlanta fugitive Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday night, according to a statement released...
Atlanta murder suspect captured in Covington County
Alabama law says kids 14 and older don’t need parent permission to get COVID vaccine

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions
Alabama Legislature: What passed and failed on the last day
Judge dismisses suit seeking to block Alabama prison leases
Gov. Kay Ivey signs SB46 with Senator Tim Melson
Gov. Ivey signs Alabama’s medical marijuana bill