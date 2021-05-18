Transgender treatment ban fails in Alabama Legislature

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers ended the legislative session without a vote on one of the most controversial bills before them: a measure to outlaw gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender minors.

The Senate-passed bill died on Monday, the final night of the legislative session after it was placed at the end of a debate agenda that lawmakers did not have time to finish before the session adjourned at midnight.

The demise of the bill was a victory for advocacy groups and transgender youth and their parents who held rallies to oppose the bill.

