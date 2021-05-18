Southeast Health honors volunteers who make vaccination clinics possible

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health took the time Tuesday night to honor the volunteers who made their COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinics a success.

Hospital leaders held a “volunteer celebration” at The Plant entertainment venue, with food and live music.

Officials say when they found out in December that the vaccinations would be available to them for distribution, the planning began to get as many vaccines into arms in the quickest way possible.

They say that wouldn’t have been possible without the three to four hundred volunteers who stepped up to the challenge, including emergency responders, local businesses, community members, and college students.

“It’s encouraging, it’s fun to see the students and the younger generation be a part of something that has never been lived through before in any generation here. And so, for the younger generation to step in is encouraging and its awesome to see. And its an honor to be a part of the process to celebrate these volunteers,” said Taylor Williams, Vice President of Medical Group for Southeast Health.

The hospital has administered more than 40,500 vaccinations as of Tuesday.

