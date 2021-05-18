Advertisement

Rodney Jackson hired as Geneva boys basketball coach

Rodney Jackson hired as Geneva boys basketball coach
Rodney Jackson hired as Geneva boys basketball coach
By Justin McNelley
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Panthers have found their next boys basketball coach.

Geneva High School confirmed the hire of Rodney Jackson as the Panthers next head coach.

Jackson comes to Geneva after a two-year stint at Murphy High School. He’s also spent time as the head basketball coach at Pike County.

Jackson will take over a Panthers program that made the Elite Eight this past season.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Alabama Legislature: What passed and failed on the last day
Gov. Kay Ivey signs SB46 with Senator Tim Melson
Gov. Ivey signs Alabama’s medical marijuana bill
One Alabama man is injured after crashing his motorcycle in Walton County Sunday evening.
Enterprise man injured in Walton County motorcycle crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Atlanta fugitive Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday night, according to a statement released...
Atlanta murder suspect captured in Covington County

Latest News

Rodney Jackson hired as Geneva boys basketball coach
Rodney Jackson hired as Geneva boys basketball coach
Don Moore named Goshen head football coach
Don Moore named Goshen head football coach
Don Moore named Goshen head football coach
Don Moore named Goshen head football coach
Trojans earn NCAA Regional berth for the first time since 1996
Trojans earn NCAA Regional berth for the first time since 1996