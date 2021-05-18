Rodney Jackson hired as Geneva boys basketball coach

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Panthers have found their next boys basketball coach.

Geneva High School confirmed the hire of Rodney Jackson as the Panthers next head coach.

Jackson comes to Geneva after a two-year stint at Murphy High School. He’s also spent time as the head basketball coach at Pike County.

Jackson will take over a Panthers program that made the Elite Eight this past season.

