Lawmakers: Delay high-stakes reading test for 3rd graders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - After COVID-19 disrupted two school years, Alabama lawmakers on Monday voted to delay an upcoming state requirement for third-graders to pass a reading test before moving up to the fourth grade.

The House of Representatives on Monday voted 68-27 for the bill by Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, that would delay the promotion requirement, now set to take effect next year, by two years.

The bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

