EEEC custodian looking to brighten “Kindercats” days one drawing at a time

By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

One Enterprise Early Education Center staff member is taking his own time to brighten the day of kindergartners.

Thomas Chadwick also known as Mr. TC is a custodian at EEEC.

He has been creating chalk drawings at the school for more than half a decade.

Chadwick spends anywhere from three to five hours on each drawing and will even redraw them if they are washed away by rain.

He started these drawings after one of the kindergarteners asked him to draw and hopes to inspire students to be creative.

“Bringing the happiness and smiles on everyone’s face that is more than I could ever ask for no matter how long it takes,” Chadwick added. “Just seeing the joy in everyone’s face and hearing great comments.”

Mr. TC plans on adding another chalk drawing ahead of EEEC’s graduation which is later this week.

