Don Moore named Goshen head football coach

GOSHEN, Ala. (WTVY) - One head coaching vacancy filled in the Wiregrass, but in the process opening up another.

Former Dale County football coach Don Moore has been named the next head football coach at Goshen high school. Moore served as the Warriors head coach since 2018 leading Dale County to a 15-17 record and earning two trips to the AHSAA playoffs, one of those coming this past season.

Moore will take over an Eagles program that went 0-9 this past season.

