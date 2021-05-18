Advertisement

D.A. Pat Jones seeking seizure of inmate stimulus checks

Like other Americans, those behind bars received multiple Economic Impact Payments in response to COVID, some of them $3,200.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick on Monday ordered the seizure of stimulus funds received by two state inmates.

District Attorney Pat Jones had asked those funds deposited into their prisoner accounts be garnished.

“This is a great opportunity for victims to be made whole,” Jones told News 4.

Those confiscated monies will pay victims first, with court costs and fines following.

In Houston County alone, about 100 motions seeking inmate account garnishments have been filed while thousands of others either have or will be filed elsewhere in Alabama.

Like other Americans, those behind bars received multiple Economic Impact Payments in response to COVID, some of them $3,200.

In response to a News 4 inquiry, the Alabama Department of Corrections said it would take several days to determine the total deposited into prisoner accounts.

Certainly, it is in the millions.

While Jones and other prosecutors are pushing for the garnishments, the American Civil Liberties Union opposes them.

“It is shameful and unacceptable to use garnishment of funds deposited for the benefit of incarcerated people to artificially inflate the state’s coffers. The stimulus money was not extended to the public to provide a free cash infusion to DAs and other state agencies who already profit from the poorest of the poor,” ACLU Legal Director Tish Gotell Faulks said in a statement to News 4.

Jones, though, is thankful for the windfall that victims and courts will receive knowing, otherwise, some of those inmates would never pay a dime.

Jones filed for seizure after receiving guidance from state officials.

Inmate funds deposited by friends and family are not affected.

Ken Curtis is a court and investigative reporter who began his broadcasting career 52 years ago. Contact him at ken@wtvy.com

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Metal barricades now line the Alabama State Capitol complex.
Governor Ivey signs wine delivery, daylight saving time bills into law
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
One Alabama man is injured after crashing his motorcycle in Walton County Sunday evening.
Enterprise man injured in Walton County motorcycle crash
Gov. Kay Ivey signs SB46 with Senator Tim Melson
Gov. Ivey signs Alabama’s medical marijuana bill
A woman was killed in a crash in Pike County Saturday evening, according to Alabama Law...
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pike County

Latest News

Prosecutors seek seizure of Alabama inmate stimulus checks.
WTVY Inmate Stimulus Funds
Trojans earn NCAA Regional berth for the first time since 1996
Trojans earn NCAA Regional berth for the first time since 1996
EEEC chalk drawings
EEEC custodian looking to brighten “Kindercats” days one drawing at a time
EEEC chalk drawings
EEEC custodian looking to brighten “Kindercats” days one drawing at a time