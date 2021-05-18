Bill to allow yoga in K-12 public schools passes Alabama Legislature

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers approved a bill to allow yoga as an elective class in K-12 public schools. The bill will now go to the governor’s desk.

State law currently bans yoga in public schools.

The bill outlines that yoga instruction would be limited only to poses, exercises and stretching techniques. The bill bans chanting, mantras, mudras, use of mandalas and namaste greetings.

The Alabama Senate approved an amendment to ban the induction of hypnotic states and guided imagery. They approved another amendment saying each board of education may allow or disallow yoga.

The sponsor of the bill did not like the Senate amendments but said he would address them next legislative session.

