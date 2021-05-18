Advertisement

Bainbridge family turns to GoFundMe after fire destroys home

By Jacob Murphey
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Bainbridge family is sorting through rubble after a fire left their mobile home completely destroyed last week.

According to the Bainbridge Fire Department, the fire started Wednesday evening a bit after six, and likely originated from the kitchen. No one was home when the flames started to spread.

The Freeman family survived the blaze, but one family pet didn’t make it. Without insurance, they’re turning to friends and neighbors for help.

Amena Freeman lived at the home for 23 years. She says her daughter-in-law, Djenne Jarman, had temporarily moved in several weeks ago while moving from Jacksonville to Tallahassee. At the time of the fire, seven people were living inside the home.

Freeman showed WCTV what remained inside her home Monday afternoon. The inside smelled of smoke, the kitchen was completely charred. As she stepped inside, her six-year-old granddaughter KaDeeja warned everyone to be smart.

“Be careful because there is a lot of smoke,” she said.

The windows of the home were busted out from the intense heat.

“Everything that I worked for is gone,” Freeman said. “I have to start over from scratch.”

Fire crews retrieved the three dogs inside the home, but one Toy Poodle didn’t make it.

“I feel sad about my dog,” KaDeeja said.

But the young girl was thankful her mom, Jarman, was ok.

“My mom is nice and she makes me happy,” she said.

But her mother realizes tough times are ahead.

“Never in my life did I think we’d go through this, the tragedy we’re facing right now,” Jarman said.

Jarman is also raising a three-month-old with her spouse at the moment. The family is turning to a GoFundMe Page trying to raise funds to start over.

“Put us in your shoes,” Jarman said. “If it happened to y’all, you would want that same help.”

The adversity did help bring the family together.

“We came together as one,” Freeman said. “We think the same way. The goals we need to achieve since everything we had was gone.”

