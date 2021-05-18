Advertisement

Authorities: 3-year-old child accidentally shot a 6-year-old child at Shelby Co. home

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 6-year-old child has died after an accidental shooting by the 3-year-old sibling in Maylene in Shelby County.

Investigators confirmed a 3-year-old child accidentally shot a 6-year-old child Monday around 10 a.m. The initial investigation indicates the child used a firearm found in the residence.

Police confirm the shooting happened at the home of a Helena police officer. The officer was not at the residence at the time of the shooting. A personal firearm was used, not department-issued equipment, according to police.

The shooting happened on Goldilocks Lane in the Maylene Community. The child was taken to Shelby Baptist Medical Center.

Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego commented on the incident, stating, “This was a truly tragic morning for Shelby County. Our agency grieves with the family of this child. I would like to thank the Alabaster Fire Department, County 17 Fire and Rescue, and Southeast Shelby Rescue for their assistance.”

