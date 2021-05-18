Alabama Legislature: What passed and failed on the last day
A number of controversial bills died without reaching a final vote.
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have concluded the 2021 legislative session.
Legislators adjourned late Monday night after approving bills to ban curbside voting and delay an upcoming requirement for third-graders to meet reading benchmarks before moving to the fourth grade.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed legislation creating a medical marijuana program in the state.
A number of controversial bills died without reaching a final vote.
Those including gambling legislation and a bill to outlaw gender-affirming medical treatments, such as the puberty-blockers, to treat transgender minors.