Alabama lawmakers approve ban on curbside voting

Alabama lawmakers approve ban on curbside voting
Alabama lawmakers approve ban on curbside voting(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers approved a ban on curbside voting.

The Alabama Senate on Monday voted 25-6 for the bill by Republican Rep. Wes Allen of Troy that would forbid election workers from setting up curbside areas for people to vote as well as forbid the setting up of voting machines outside a polling place.

The bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

Republicans portrayed curbside voting as fundamentally unsecure, but Democrats argued would make voting easier for the elderly and others.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/17/alabama-lawmakers-approve-ban-curbside-voting/

