Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end.

Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance on the site by the end of May.

Thousands of people from all over the state have used Bama Tracker for tracking COVID cases, vaccines and more throughout the pandemic. The site has been a helpful resource during an unknown time for everyone.

Bama Tracker collects data from the Alabama Department of Public Health and breaks it down for each county.

Marconnet announced the ending of the site on the official Bama Tracker Twitter page Monday afternoon.

Read David Marconnet’s full statement below:

“Hey everybody, I’ve been working on Bama Tracker for over 14 months now. The site has been used by millions of people, featured on the news dozens of times and even honored by the Alabama House of Representatives. I’m still blown away by all of that, so writing this announcement is extremely difficult for me.

As much as I’d like to continue working on the site to track different things for Alabama, I feel at this point it has served its purpose. So because of that, I am stopping the development and maintenance of the site at the end of May. After that, it will simply show the data collected previously. I am happy it became such a useful tool but also looking forward to getting back the time I spend here daily maintaining the site, tweeting about data, and answering questions from people.

As a native of Alabama, I am really honored to have been able to provide the site for so long and I’d like to thank every single person that has supported the site over the last year. You really kept me going! Take care and be safe Alabama.”

The Bama Tracker Twitter page is used to share important information and data collected on the website and has over 11,000 followers.

Followers were quick to respond with many thanks and warm wishes for the future.

And as for all of us here at WAFF 48, we want to thank Marconnet for all of his hard work for the people of Alabama.

