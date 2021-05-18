Advertisement

ADPH now offering STD, HIV at-home testing kits

(Pixabay)
By WAFF Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Well, we all know working from home became the big thing in 2020, now there is a different kind of test you can take from home too.

The Alabama Department of Public Health will now offer at-home testing kits for STDs or HIV.

The at-home sample collection kits are available now and are delivered through the mail with instructions.

The state health department collaborated with Binx Health for the at-home testing. The ADPH says the goal is to promote testing to prevent the spread of STD’s or HIV.

This initiative will help reach those who may not get tested otherwise.

Find more information or request a testing kit here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.waff.com/2021/05/17/adph-now-offering-std-hiv-at-home-testing-kits/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Alabama Legislature: What passed and failed on the last day
Gov. Kay Ivey signs SB46 with Senator Tim Melson
Gov. Ivey signs Alabama’s medical marijuana bill
One Alabama man is injured after crashing his motorcycle in Walton County Sunday evening.
Enterprise man injured in Walton County motorcycle crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Atlanta fugitive Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday night, according to a statement released...
Atlanta murder suspect captured in Covington County

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey signs SB46 with Senator Tim Melson
Gov. Ivey signs Alabama’s medical marijuana bill
Gov. Ivey, lawmakers align for new veterans suicide prevention initiative
Alabama law says kids 14 and older don’t need parent permission to get COVID vaccine
Community Mental Health Talk Saturday