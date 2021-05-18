ADPH now offering STD, HIV at-home testing kits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Well, we all know working from home became the big thing in 2020, now there is a different kind of test you can take from home too.

The Alabama Department of Public Health will now offer at-home testing kits for STDs or HIV.

The at-home sample collection kits are available now and are delivered through the mail with instructions.

The state health department collaborated with Binx Health for the at-home testing. The ADPH says the goal is to promote testing to prevent the spread of STD’s or HIV.

This initiative will help reach those who may not get tested otherwise.

Find more information or request a testing kit here.

