A few showers possible this afternoon, but most stay dry

SYNOPSIS – Another warm day today, high pressure off the east coast is keeping us warm while winds come out of the SE a little breezy for this afternoon. Some may see a shower or two mainly in the western portions of the area. Tomorrow we really start to crank up the heat with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s and from there we get warmer by the weekend. Some could see upper 90s by Monday of next week, with little to no rain chances over the next seven days.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 84°. Winds ESE 5-15 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds E 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 89°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 91°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 94°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 98°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 100°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 99°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY –Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15-20 kts. Seas 4-6 ft.

