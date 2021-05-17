Advertisement

Winn-Dixie stores allow fully vaccinated shoppers, employees to go without masks

Jacksonville, FL July 2: Winn Dixie with its roots in the South, still standing the test of...
Jacksonville, FL July 2: Winn Dixie with its roots in the South, still standing the test of time. Jacksonville, FL on July 2nd, 2020.(AP, Edward Kerns II/MediaPunch /IPX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting now, fully vaccinated shoppers and employees can be in Winn-Dixie stores without a mask.

Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, released this statement: At Southeastern Grocers, we’ve navigated this pandemic with our customers as part of their communities. Safety – for our customers and associates – has been our top priority, and we’ve worked tirelessly to adjust our in-store operations to ensure all customers feel safe while shopping our stores. As we move into this next phase of our pandemic response, we are adjusting our policies to reflect the great progress that’s been made.

Beginning Saturday, May 15, all Southeastern Grocers stores will allow fully vaccinated customers and associates to shop and work in our stores without masks (subject to local government restrictions). However, in keeping with CDC guidelines, we will continue to require those not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings while in our stores.

We appreciate the flexibility, patience and respect for other shoppers and our associates shown by our customers over the last year, and we ask for their continued cooperation with our updated policy.

